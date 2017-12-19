Delhi Police Recruitment Examination 2017: Hiring begins for MTS posts, apply before January 16

Delhi police has invited applications for MTS posts Delhi police has invited applications for MTS posts

Delhi Police Recruitment: The Delhi police has invited applications from male and females Indian nationals who desire to apply for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (civilian) Group ‘C’, non gazetted, non ministerial in various trades in accordance with MTS recruitment rules. Interested candidates can apply at the official website delhipolicerecruitment.nic.in or delhipolice.nic.in. The last date to apply for the same is January 16.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 707

Designation: MTS

Trades

Cook

Water Carrier

Safai Karamchari

Mochi (Cobbler)

Dhobi (Washerman)

Tailor

Daftri

Mali (Gardner)

Barber

Carpenter

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have passed class 10 (matriculation) or equivalent or ITI in the trade from any government recognised institution or board.

Age limit: The upper age should not exceed 27 years and must be minimum 18 years. Relaxation will also be provided as per the norms.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of written test, trade tests and medical examination.

Written test details: A common written test will be conducted and the subjects will commensurate with a class 10th pass student. The questions will be objective multiple choice type and bilingual (English and Hindi). Each question will carry one mark.

Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning – 25 marks

Part B: Numerical Aptitude – 25 marks

Part C: General Awareness/Current Affairs – 50 marks

Trade test details: The trade test will be of qualifying nature and shall carry 20 marks. Those who will secure 10 marks above will be declared qualified.

