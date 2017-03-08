Delhi witnesses rapid increase in unemployment

Unemployment has been increasing at an alarming rate since 2013. (source: Thinkstock) Unemployment has been increasing at an alarming rate since 2013. (source: Thinkstock)

Delhi witnessed a sharp rise in unemployment in 2014-15 with over 12 lakh jobless people in 2015. This is more than 11 per cent in one year and around 56 thousand of the unemployed were graduates with diplomas.

According to the latest economic survey of Delhi, unemployment has been increasing at an alarming rate since 2013 when 9.13 lakhs did not have a job. This number has risen to 12.2 lakhs in 2015. Delhi employment exchanges had noted a total of 5.56 lakh unemployed persons in 2005, which is significantly less compared to the latest data.

The data collected for 2015 showed that 34,033 post graduates, 1,95,450 graduates and 56,576 diploma holders were unemployed. One can note the increase in unemployment by looking at the data from the previous years. In 2013, there were 44,934 diploma holders who were unemployed, which increased to 52,532 in 2014 and shot up further in 2015.

The Delhi AAP government face a serious challenge at this rate when it had promised 8 lakh jobs in five years in its poll manifesto. They had promised to bridge the “skill gap” by promoting vocational education. AAP has said, before taking office in 2015, that it would train “one lakh youths per year for the first two years, ramping up to five lakh youths per year for the next three years”.

