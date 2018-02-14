Delhi government to organise job fair on February 15-16

Job fair at Tyagraj Stadium in November. Express Photo by Renuka Puri Job fair at Tyagraj Stadium in November. Express Photo by Renuka Puri

The Delhi government will organise a two-day job fair starting from February 15 at Tyagraj Stadium here, Employment Minister Gopal Rai said today. Last November, similar job fair was held where 74 companies participated to fill 11,500 vacancies.

This time, as many as 100 companies are expected to participate in the job fair, according to an official statement released here. This is the third such job fair being organised by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Rai said interested candidates need to enroll themselves with the government’s job portal to participate and select companies as per their educational qualification.

“The two-day job fair will be organised from February 15 to February 16. In the fair, around 15,237 job offers will be available,” the statement said. The first job fair was organised in December 2015.

