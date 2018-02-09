Delhi Police result 2017: SSC to announce result today, check merit list at ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police Constable result 2017: The answer keys for the exam were released on December 21. Delhi Police Constable result 2017: The answer keys for the exam were released on December 21.

Delhi Police Constable result 2017: The result of constable executive (male and female) recruitment exam conducted by the Delhi police will be declared today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those who had appeared for the same should keep a strict watch at the official website – ssc.nic.in. The online examination was conducted from December 5 to 8 last year. The answer keys for the exam were released on December 21.

Out of 1,55,435 candidates who were scheduled to take the examination, 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination registering thereby an overall attendance of 93.17 per cent.

SSC Delhi Police result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on the official website of Delhi Police (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Delhi Police Constable Result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers/name of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As per a note published by the SSC earlier, the constable recruitment exam was conducted “under strict surveillance” and seven cases of examination related malpractices were also observed.

