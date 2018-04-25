UPSC recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 398 CAPF Assistant Commandant posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The online application process will be opened from April 25, 2018 to May 21, 2018 till 6 pm. The candidates have to apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in UPSC recruitment 2018: The online application process will be opened from April 25, 2018 to May 21, 2018 till 6 pm. The candidates have to apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Commandant. Interested, eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be opened from April 25, 2018 to May 21, 2018 till 6 pm.

The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as on August 1, 2018.

Vacancy details

Post wise vacancy details

BSF: 60

CRPF: 179

CISF: 84

ITBP: 46

SSB: 29

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline required to apply for the posts.

Age limit:

For general/ UR candidates, the candidates’ age should be between 20 to 25 years as on August 1, 2018.

The candidates belonging to SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years. However, the age relaxation for OBC candidates is three years.

Selection process

The UPSC will conduct a written examination on August 12 at various centres across the country.

Examination centres

Agartala, Gangtok, Panaji (Goa), Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Patna, Aizawl, Imphal, Port Blair, Allahabad, Itanagar, Raipur, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ranchi, Bareilly, Jammu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Jorhat, Shillong, Chandigarh, Kochi, Shimla, Chennai, Kohima, Srinagar, Cuttack, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Dehradun, Lucknow, Tirupati, Delhi, Madurai, Udaipur, Dharwad, Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Dispur, Nagpur

Application fee:

The general/ OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The female/ SC/ ST candidates are not required to pay application fees.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply online in the prescribed format through the official website, upsconline.nic.in latest by May 21, 2018.

For further details on job relates querries, candidates can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

