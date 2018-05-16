UPSC CDS (II) 2017 result declared at upsc.gov.in, Vivek Tharkoti and Debasis Sarangi top the exam

CDS II results 2017: The list contains the names of 192 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the CDS (II), 2017 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) CDS II results 2017: The list contains the names of 192 candidates who have qualified on the basis of the CDS (II), 2017 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB)

UPSC CDS II results 2017: The results of Combined Defense Services Examination (CDS) II 2017 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the merit list at the official website — upsc.gov.in. The list contains the names of 192 (103+69+20) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the CDS (II), 2017 conducted in November, 2017 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) for admission to the 145th course of Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

A total of 3701, 2248 and 914 candidates have been recommended as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. It should be noted that the results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

Following are the first three rank holders:

IMA

1) Vivek Tharkoti

2) Debasis Sarangi

3) Ashish Rai

INA

1) Debasis Sarangi

2) Ashish Rai

3) Manish Rana

AFA

1) Debasis Sarangi

2) Ashish Rai

3) Regatte Sai Kiran Reddy

CDS II results: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Final Result: Combined Defense Services Examination (CDS) II, 2017’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017 is announced.

