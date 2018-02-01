UPSC CDS (I) OTA final result 2017 declared, Nipurn Datta tops the exam

UPSC CDS (I) OTA result 2017: The final result of the written examination and interview has been released on the official website – upsc.gov.in. The final result of the written examination and interview has been released on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (I) OTA result 2017: The final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I) written examination and interview has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. Overall 232 candidates who have qualified. Among boys, Nipurn Datta has topped the exam and among girls, the topper is Shruti V Shrikhande.

The exam was held for admission to the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, for 107th short service commission course (for men) and OTA, Chennai, 21st short service commission women (non-technical) course, commencing in April, 2018.

UPSC CDS (I) OTA result 2017, steps to check merit list

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Final result: CDS (I), 2017 OTA’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list.

