UPSC CDS final result declared, Shruti Shrikhande tops exam among girls

The Combined Defence Services examination results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Pune student Shruti Vinod Shrikhande has emerged as the national topper among girls. Shruti is the daughter of Brigadier Vinod Shrikhande and is a law student at ILS, Pune and an alumnus of the Army Public School, Pune.

The exam was held for admission to the OTA 107th short service commission course (for men) and 21st short service

commission women (non-technical) course, commencing in April, 2018.

Overall 232 candidates have qualified in the country in the final exam, an official said. Among boys, Nipurn Datta has topped the exam.

UPSC CDS (I) OTA result 2017, steps to check merit list

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘Final result: CDS (I), 2017 OTA’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

