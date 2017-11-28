To join Indian Navy, apply through Common Services Centre

The Indian Navy would advertise through CSCs regarding new posts. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran The Indian Navy would advertise through CSCs regarding new posts. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

The candidates who dream to join the Indian Navy can now walk into any Common Services Centre (CSC) across the country and avail assistance in filling up online application forms (for joining the Indian Navy). This service by CSCs will be at a very nominal fee of Rs 60 (plus GST). However, its usage is entirely optional.

A MoU to this effect was exchanged in the presence of Shri Alphons Kannanthanam, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, between Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy, and Dr Dinesh Tyagi, CEO CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, at a function in New Delhi on 27 Nov 17.

Applicants will be benefitted from the vast network of more than 2.5 lakh CSCs. These centres will assist them in filling up application forms, scanning and uploading relevant documents and making payment for examination fees, as applicable. Applicants in rural and remote areas, with challenges of reliable internet connectivity, will benefit immensely.

The Indian Navy would advertise through CSCs as well as utilise their services for e-KYC during recruitment across the nation.

