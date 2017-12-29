TNUSRB recruitment 2018: Apply for 6140 constables, jail wardens and firemen posts

TNUSRB recruitment 2018: Check notification at official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in TNUSRB recruitment 2018: Check notification at official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a notification inviting candidates for the common recruitment examination (grade II) for police constables, jail wardens and firemen posts. The candidates can visit the official websites tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org to fill application forms. The last date to submit the form is January 27, 2018.

As per reports, TNUSRB has released 6140 posts, of which 5538 are backlog vacant positions in the police, jail wardens 340 (male and female), 216 firefighter (male) and 46 residency vacancies in the field of fire and rescue operations. The exam is scheduled to held in March/ April 2018.

TNUSRB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Police Constable Grade II – 5538

Jail Warder Grade II – 365

Fireman – 237

Selection process: The candidates will have to clear the following levels to be able to qualify for the exam:

Written Exam

Physical Measurement Test

Endurance Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification

Application fees: Rs 130

Pay scale: Selected candidates for the Tamil Nadu police jobs will get the grade pay — Rs 18200 to Rs 57900 per month.

A help centre will function from 9 am to 6 pm. Applicants can contact telephone numbers 044-40016200, 044-28413658, 9499008445, 9176243899 and 9789035725 numbers for any assistance.

