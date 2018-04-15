Tamil Nadu TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: Results declared, check at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: The results are available on the official website, tnusrbonline.org TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: The results are available on the official website, tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has declared results for for the common recruitment examination (grade II) for police constables, jail wardens and firemen posts. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check results by visiting the official website, tnusrbonline.org. The board has also released the answer keys of the same, candidates can check it by visiting the official website.

Earlier, the board conducted the examinations for recruitment to 6140 posts. The examination was of pen-paper mode and carried 80 marks.

The board on January released the notification for 6140 posts, of which 5538 are backlog vacant positions in the police, jail wardens 340 (male and female), 216 firefighter (male) and 46 residency vacancies in the field of fire and rescue operations.

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Police Constable Grade II – 5538

Jail Warder Grade II – 365

Fireman – 237

Selection process:

The candidates will have to clear the following levels to be able to qualify for the exam:

Written Exam

Physical Measurement Test

Endurance Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification

The duration of the written exam was of 1 hour 20 minutes. It carried a total of 80 marks and questions were asked from general knowledge (50 marks) and psychology (30 marks). As the result has been declared, the candidates have to go through measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test. 1:5 candidates will be called for second stage. (For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage).

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board

The board is authorised to conduct examinations to fill up vacancies in various government posts. For details onm job notification, candidates are advised to visit the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

