Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: Apply for cleaner, camp guard posts by December 9

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The last date to apply for the posts is on December 9, 2017.

The Ministry of Defence 338 COY ASC (SUP) type ‘C’ has released a notification regarding the recruitment of male Indian national to various posts. Candidates who are interested in the posts can download the application from the official website (mod.gov.in) or from the portal of the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (davp.nic.in).

“Applicants will send their applications on a plain paper only by Ordinary or Registered Post only addressed to Officer Commanding 388 Company Army Service Corps (Supply) Type ‘C’, PIN – 905388, C/o 56 APO (As per format attached) so as to reach within 21 days from publication in news papers,” the MOD said in the notification.

The last date to apply for the posts is on December 9, 2017. Those who are selected will be required to be on probation for a span of two years.

Posts available: 8

Cleaner- 5

Camp guard- 1

Vehicle mechanic- 1

Tin smith- 1

Pay scale:

Cleaner/camp guard/ tin smith- Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200

Vehicle mechanic- Rs 19,900

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old as on December 9, 2017.

– Candidates should be no older than 25 (30 for camp guards) as on December 9, 2017.

– Candidates should have cleared their matriculation exams from a recognised institution.

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for a physical endurance test, a practical/skill test and a written test in which they must score at least 40 per cent to be considered for selection.

Exam pattern:

Cleaner and camp guard- The paper will be for 2 hours and 100 marks. Questions will be asked on general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English and general awareness.

Vehicle mechanic and tin smith- The exam will be for 2 hours and 100 marks. The paper will include a trade test of 50 marks and questions on general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English and general awareness for 50 marks.

