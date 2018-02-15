KSP KSISF constable exam 2018 admit card out, download from ksp.gov.in

KSP admit card 2018: Do read the instructions carefully in the admit card KSP admit card 2018: Do read the instructions carefully in the admit card

KSP admit card 2018: Karnataka State Police has released Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) police constable (men and women) recruitment exam on the official website. The admit cards or the call letters for the examination will be available for download at ksp.gov.in. The written exam is scheduled to held on February 18, 2018 (Sunday).

The registration process for the exam began back in November 2017. There are a total of 356 vacancies for male category and 39 under the female.

KSP KSISF constable exam 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official portal of Karnataka State Police – ksp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Current Recruitment link.

Step 3: A new page will open where you will see ‘Police Recruitment 2017’ link, open it.

Step 4: Now click on ‘Click Here To Apply’ that can be found near ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN & WOMEN)(KSISF) – 2017’ on the same page.

Step 5: Click on ‘My Application’.

Step 6: Login with your registration ID and password.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the admit card

Do read the instructions carefully on the admit card. It carries important details of the venue, exam date and time. Moreover, carry a photo ID proof.

