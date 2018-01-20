Join prestigious Indian Army: 191 vacancies for SSC men, woman, apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The duration of the training will be 49 weeks and cadets will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the same. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks and cadets will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the same.

Indian army SSC recruitment 2018: The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible, interested unmarried males and female engineering graduates (also from widows of defence personnel) for grant of Short Selection Commission (SSC) in all arms/services. The recruitment is being conducted for 51st SSC (Tech) men and 22nd SSC (Tech) women course, which will begin from October at OTA, Chennai. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks. Cadets will be paid a stipend of Rs 56,100 during the training.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 191

Discipline wise vacancies

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed the requisite engineering degree course or should be in the final year of engineering degree course. Those studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing by October 1 and produce the engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at OTA.

Age limit:

SSC men/woman: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 27 years and minimum 20 years.

Widow of defence personnel who dies in harness: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Pay scale

— Lieutenant: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

— Captain: Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,93,900

— Major: Rs 69,400 to Rs 2,07,200

— Lieutenant Colonel: Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400

— Colonel: Rs 1,30,600 to Rs 2,15,900

— Brigadier: Rs 1,39,600 to Rs 2,17,600

— Major General: Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200

— Lieutenant General HAG Scale: Rs 1,82,200 to Rs 2,24,100

— Lieutenant General HAG + Scale: Rs 2,05,400 to Rs 2,24,400

— VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG): Rs 2,25,000 (fixed)

— COAS: Rs 2,50,000 (fixed)

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of SSB interview.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

