Join Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti): Apply for Officer vacancies before February 10, earn upto Rs 2 lakh

Indian Navy recruitment: The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has invited applications from unmarried males and females for short service commission (SSC) in education branch and permanent commission (PC) in executive branch (logistics cadre) (only for males) for January 2019 course which will be conducted at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested lot can apply at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in, before February 10.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 38
Designation
Officer
Branch
Education: 18
Logistics: 20
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification
SSC Education: Aspirants should have pursued MSc (physics/nuclear physics) with Maths in BSc
Or
MSc (maths/operational research) with physics in BSc
Or
MA English
Or
BE/BTech (electronics and communication/electrical and electronics/electronics and instrumentation/electronics and telecommunications/electrical engineering)
Or
BE/BTech (mechanical engineering)
PC Logistics: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech in any discipline or MBA with first class
Or
BSc/BCom/BSc(IT) with first class and a PG diploma in finance/logistics/supply chain management/material management
Or
MCA/MSc (IT)
Age limit:
Education: The candidates should have been born between January 2, 1994 and January 1, 1998.
Logistics: The candidates should have been born between January 2, 1994 and July 1, 1999.
Pay scale
Sub Lieutenant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,10,700.
Lieutenant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 61,300 to Rs 1,20,900.
Lieutenant CDR: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 69,400 to Rs 1,36,900.
Commander: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,21,200 to Rs 2,12,400.
Selection process
The selection will be made on the basis of SSB interviews which will be conducted for shortlisted candidates at Bangalore/Bhopal/Coimbatore/Visakhapatnam. The interviews will he held for five days consisting of two stages.
Stage I: Intelligence test, picture perception and discussion test.
Stage II: Psychological testing, group testing and interview.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App