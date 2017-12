The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring for various 241 posts. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring for various 241 posts.

ITBP recruitment: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman) in Group ‘C’ (non-Gazetted and non ministerial), on temporary basis likely to be permanent. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in India and even abroad. Interested ones can apply online at the official website – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 241

Trades

Tailor: 19

Gardener: 38

Cobbler: 27

Water Carrier: 95

Safai Karamchari: 33

Cook: 55

Washerman: 25

Barber: 11

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should have passed class 10 from a recognised board.

Age limit:

Constable (Tailor, Gardener and Cobbler): The age of the aspirants should be maximum 23 years and minimum 18 years.

Constable (Water Carrier, Safai Karamchari, Cook, Washerman and Barber): The age of the aspirants should be maximum 25 years and minimum 18 years.

Selection process: Aspirants will be selected on the basis of a physical efficiency test, physical standard test and a written test. Only those whose applications are found in order, shall be issued bar coded admit cards (provisional) to appear in recruitment test. The written test for 50 marks containing 50 questions will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple choice questions.

