Indian Navy (Nausena) recruitment 2018 for Pilot/ Observer/ ATC posts, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in from February 18 onwards

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: There is good news for candidates who aspire to join the Indian Navy. Short Service Commission has invited applications for various positions like pilot, observer, ATC entry for course commencing in January 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. Only unmarried eligible male and female candidates can apply for the posts. The online applications process will begin from February 18 and will continue till March 4.

Vacancy details:

ATC – 7

Observer – 4

Pilot (MR) – 3

Pilot (Other than MR) – 5

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Candidates who own an engineering degree or are in the final year of engineering course in any discipline from a recognised university / educational institute with at least 60 per cent marks till 5th / 7th semester, in regular/ integrated course respectively. For ATC entry, the candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class 10 and 12 and minimum 60% marks in English in class 12.

(b) Call up for SSB. Candidates will be issued call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews based on their academic performance.

(c) The candidates will, however, be required to pass final examination BE/B.Tech / Integrated Course with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit: Check official notification. Here is the link (http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/event_attachments/1517999785_846984.pdf)

How to apply

Register using e-mail address and mobile number

Keep your all relevant documents ready while filling the form.

Marksheets upto 5th & 7th semester for regular & integrated course respectively, date of birth proof as per 10th or 12th, CGPA conversion formula for BE/B.Tech / Integrated Course.

Recent passport size colour photograph should be scanned in original in JPG/FITT format for attaching the same while filling up the application.

Print one copy of online application form. Candidates will carry application form and original certificates/documents while appearing for SSB interview

