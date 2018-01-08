Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) recruitment: Join as officers, starting salary upto Rs 11,0700 per month

The Indian Navy is hiring for the posts of Short Service Commissions (SSC) Officers and permanent commission officers. The Indian Navy is hiring for the posts of Short Service Commissions (SSC) Officers and permanent commission officers.

Indian Navy job: The Indian Navy has released a notification, inviting applications for the post of Short Service Commissions (SSC) Officers and permanent commission officers for January 2019 course. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website before January 25.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 108

Designation

Officer

Cadre/branch

General Service/Hydrography cadre: 40

NAIC: 8

Engineering Branch (general service): 27

Electrical Branch (general service): 33

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

General Service/Hydrography cadre: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech (any discipline)

NAIC: Aspirants should be holding a degree in electrical, electrical and electronics, electronics, applied electronics and instrumentation, electronics and communication, electronics and tele-communication, electronics and instrumentation, instrumentation, instrumentation and control, micro-electronics, mechanical, control, industrial

production, industrial, production, aero space, metallurgy, metallurgical, chemical, material science, computer science, information technology, computer, computer application.

Engineering Branch (general service): Aspirants should be holding a degree in mechanical, marine, instrumentation, production, aeronautical, industrial engineering and management, control engineering, aero space, automobiles, metallurgy, mechatronics, instrumentation and control.

Electrical Branch (general service): Aspirants should be holding a degree in electrical, electronics, tele communication, electronics and communication, power engineering, control system engineering, power electronics, avionics, electronics and instrumentation and instrumentation and control, electrical and electronics.

Age limit: Aspirants should have been born between January 2, 1994 and July 1, 1999.

Pay scale

Sub Lieutenant(SLT): Rs 56,100 to Rs 11,07,00.

Lieutenant(LT): 61, 300 to Rs 12,09,00.

Lieutenant Commander(Lt Cdr): Rs 69,400 to Rs 13,69,00.

Commander(Cdr): Rs 12,12,00 to Rs 21,24,00.

Selection process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of SSB interviews which will be conducted at Bangalore/Bhopal/

Coimbatore/Visakhapatnam.

Stage I: Intelligence test, picture perception and discussion test

Stage II: Psychological testing, group testing and interview will last for 04 days

Medical examination

How to apply

Interested ones are required to apply at the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

