Indian Navy civilian personnel recruitment 2017: Apply for 175 posts

The Western Naval Command, Mumbai of the Ministry of Defence has called for the recruitment of civilian personnal in the Indian Navy. Candidates who are interested in these posts can download the application form from the official website (indiannavy.nic.in) or follow the link provided below.

The last date to apply for the posts is 45 days after the date of publication of the advertisement— on January 2, 2018. Applications should be mailed to “The Flag Officer Commandin-in-Chief, (for CPPO) Headquarters Western Naval Command, Ballad Pier, Near Tiger Gate, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, 400001”.

Posts available: 175

Staff nurse- 1

Telephone operator- 16

Swimming instructor- 1

Fire engine driver- 3

Fireman- 26

Cook- 14

MTS ministerial (safaiwala)- 66

MTS ministerial (peon)- 38

Tyreman- 2

Pest control worker- 8

Selection process:

Candidates for fire engine driver and fireman posts will be selected on the basis of a physical fitness test. All candidates will be required to submit their documents for verification and go through a medical examination.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy civilian personnel recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Follow this link to the notification- click here

Step 2: Read the instructions provided.

Step 3: Take a print out of the application and fill in the details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

