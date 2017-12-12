AFCAT 2018, STAR entrance test to be held online

Indian Air Force performing during full- dress rehearsal at its base in Hindon on Ghaziabad in October. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Indian Air Force performing during full- dress rehearsal at its base in Hindon on Ghaziabad in October. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

From next year, the Indian Air Force will make its entrance test for officers online. The registration will start on December 15. An online examination system for the Indian Air Force was launched on Monday by the Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre.

In a press statement, the Indian Air Force said, “The project will be implemented with effect from January 2018 for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for Officer’s cadre and Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment (STAR) for Airmen cadre.”

The IAF is the first of the three services to take up IT-enabled online testing for induction in the officers and airmen cadres.

The online exam system has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The new system will provide an opportunity to nearly four lakh candidates to sit for the airmen selection test and nearly two lakh candidates for the officer’s selection twice a year.

The officers in the IAF come from three routes — National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and AFCAT.

Earlier, the IAF had over 100 centres across India for officer cadre exam and 14 for Airmen selection exams. But in the new system, there would be about 760 examination centres all over the country.

