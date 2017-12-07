DRDO recruitment 2017-18: Apply for Scientist/Engineer B posts at rac.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2017-18: The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability DRDO recruitment 2017-18: The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability

DRDO recruitment 2017-18: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for the ‘recruitment to the posts of Scientist B in DRDO and Scientist/Engineer B in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100) in specified disciplines and categories. The detailed notification is available at drdo.gov.in or rac.gov.in.

The online application process is expected to begin from December 16, 2017 and candidates must apply within 21 days of issue of advertisement in the Employment News.

Vacancy details for DRDO recruitment 2017-18

1. Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO (DRDO) – 65

2. Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA – 11

Eligibility: The screening will be based on a valid score of GATE 2015/ 2016/ 2017 keeping these subjects in mind: Electronics and Communication, Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Aeronautical, Aerospace, Chemical, Instrumentation, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Geology.

The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 subject to their availability in order of the discipline wise category wise merit list.

For subjects/ disciplines in Part II: The decision regarding shortlisting criteria (percentage/ written test) will be based on the number of applications received for those post.

Age: For DRDO, it is not above 28 years. There is age relaxation for OBC and SC/ ST category.

Similarly ADA, it should not be above 30 years, for OBC it is 33 years while for SC/ST, the age should not exceed 35 years.

Selection process: The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the personal interview likely to be held at Delhi or any other place as decided by RAC/ DRDO.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will fall in Level-10 (7th CPC) and will get Rs 56,100 per month in specified disciplines and categories. Their total emoluments will be approximately Rs 80,000 per month at the present metro city rate.

