Delhi Police constable exam: Download admit card at ssc.nic.in

Delhi police admit card: The exam is scheduled to be held from December 5 to December 8, 2017

Delhi police admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the posts of constables in Delhi Police. The candidates belong to Eastern region, North Eastern region and Central region can download the admit card by logging on to the official website of Delhi Police, http://www.delhipolice.nic.in. The candidates of other regions can expect their admit cards soon.

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the exams for 4772 vacancies in Delhi Police which comprises 3151 male candidates and 1571 female candidates. The exam is scheduled to be held from December 5 to December 8, 2017.

Steps to download Delhi Police admit card:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi Police, http://www.delhipolice.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016-Admit Card for PEMT

Step 3: Click on the link of the regions in which you have applied

Step 4: In the new page, enter your city, registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Delhi Police:

Delhi Police which was established in 1854 is the largest forces in the world with a strength of 84,536 police personnel (including I.R. battalions).

