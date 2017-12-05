CISF constable/fire male recruitment 2017: Apply for 487 posts at cisfrectt.in

CISF constable/fire male recruitment 2017: The last date to apply is on January 11, 2018. CISF constable/fire male recruitment 2017: The last date to apply is on January 11, 2018.

The Central Indian Security Force (CISF) has called for the recruitment of constable/fire (male) at the level 3 pay matrix. Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of the CISF recruitment (cisfrectt.in).

There are a total of 487 posts available in various states across India and 10 per cent of the vacancies are reserved for ex servicemen in each category. The last date to apply is on January 11, 2018.

Posts available: 487

Andhra Pradesh- 34

Arunachal Pradesh- 4

Assam- 28

Bihar- 69

Chhattisgarh- 16

Delhi- 4

Gujarat- 15

Haryana- 6

Himachal Pradesh- 2

Jammu and Kashmir- 12

Jharkhand- 28

Karnataka- 16

Kerala- 8

Madhya Pradesh- 19

Maharashtra- 29

Manipur- 3

Meghalaya- 3

Mizoram- 1

Nagaland- 1

Odisha- 29

Punjab- 7

Rajasthan- 17

Tamil Nadu- 17

Telangana- 28

Tripura- 4

Uttar Pradesh- 53

Uttarakhand- 2

West Bengal- 32

Pay scale: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be male Indian citizens

– Candidates should have passed class 12 exams from a recognised Board.

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 23.

– Except for certain categories, candidates should be at least 170 cm tall, with a chest size of minimum 80 cm.

Steps to apply for CISF constable/fire male recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CISF as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Recruitment of Constable Fire(CISF-2017) Notification(English)”.

Step 3: Read the instructions provided, go back to the main page and click on “register/login”.

Step 4: Register to the site, fill in your details and submit your application.

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of your application for further reference.

