Chattisgarh CG Police Constable Admit Card 2018 released: Download form cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in

Chattisgarh CG Police constable admit card 2018: The admit card of the Physical test for the CG Police Constable DEF recruitment 2017 has been released on the official website, cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in. The candidates who are appearing for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website. Earlier, in January 2018, Chhattisgarh Police had invited online applications for filling up the 2259 vacancies.

CG police constable admit card 2018: Steps to download

Visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in

Click on the download admit card link

You will be directed to another page

Enter your registration number

Download the admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

For more details, please visit the official website, cgpolice.gov.in.

