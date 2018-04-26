Assam Police recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 5494 constable posts

Assam Police recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply online latest by June 2, 2018 through the official website, assampolice.gov.in. (Representational) Assam Police recruitment 2018: The candidates may apply online latest by June 2, 2018 through the official website, assampolice.gov.in. (Representational)

Assam Police recruitment 2018: Assam Police has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Constable. The candidates may apply online in the prescribed format through the official website, assampolice.gov.in, latest by June 2, 2018. The online application process will begin from May 2, 2018. The candidates who will be selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 14,000 to 49,000 with an additional grade pay of Rs 5,600 per month. The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years, and not less than 18 years.

Vacancy details:

Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF): 1851

Armed Branch: 3643

Assam Police recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Un-armed branch: The candidates should clear Higher Secondary or Class 12 examinations.

Armed branch: HSLC or Class 10th pass students can apply for the post.

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 25 years, however, the minimum age should not be less than 18 years.

Age relaxation

The candidates belong to SC/ST category will get an age relaxation of five years. The OBC candidates will get 3 years, and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Physical standard

Male

Height

162.5 cm (160 cm for ST)

Chest

85 cm with expansion

Female

Height

159.94 cm (152.4 cm for ST)

Pay scale

The candidates who get selected will be in the pay band of Rs 14,000 to 49,000 with an additional grade pay of Rs 5,600 per month

Assam Police recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

For details on selection procedure, please visit the official website, assampolice.gov.in

How to apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website, assampolice.gov.in latest by June 2, 2018.

