AFMC SSC officers recruitment 2018: Apply online for 100 posts at amcsscentry.gov.in

AFMC recruitment 2018: The armed forces short service commission has released the recruitment notification for hiring in the posts of short services commission officers in the Armed forces Medical Services. The interested candidates who have passed the final MBBS examination are eligible to apply by log on into the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in from today, Thursday, April 5. The last date to apply for the posts of 100 vacancies (90 for male and 10 for female) is Thursday, April 26.

AFMC recruitment 2018: Qualification

Education: The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Post graduate degree/diploma holders recognized by State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply.

Only those candidates who have completed/completing their internship on or before 30 Apr 2018 can apply. Such candidates who are yet to appear in the final MBBS (Part II) or will complete their internship after 30 Apr 2018 are not eligible.

Age limit: The age of candidates must not over 45 years of age as on December 31, 2018.

Vacancy:

The candidates can apply for the posts of 100 vacancies of Short Service Commission officers in the Armed Forces Medical Services which includes 90 for male and 10 for female.

Dates for interview:

The candidates may walk-in likely between May 7 to May 18, 2018. It is the tentative dates, the board will announce the official dates soon. The candidates have to complete their internship by April 30, 2017.

AFMC recruitment 2018: Selection process

The candidates have to walk-in in the month of May to assess their eligibility for the Short Service Commission officers in the Armed Forces Medical Services. The candidate who qualify in the interview will have to undergo Special Medical Examination Board (SMB). The candidates appearing for interview for the first time will be paid to and fro sleeper-class railway/bus fare.

Physical and medical standard:

Every candidate on being qualified in interview will have to attend the Initial Medical Examination (IME) constituted by DGAFMS for examining his or her medical fitness as per laid down standards. However, candidates declared unfit by the Initial Medical Examination (IME) may apply for the Appeal Medical Board (AMB). Pregnancy, if detected at any stage, after selection at interview or during commission medical examination will render the candidate as ‘Temporarily Unfit’.

Pay scale: The candidates will get a minimum salary of Rs 97,000 per month. For details on salary break-up, please check the official website.

Promotion and other details:

SSC officers are commissioned as Capt (or equivalent rank in Navy/ Air Force) on entry and are eligible for promotion upto the rank of Major (or equivalent rank in Navy/ Air Force) after four years of service and Lt Col (or equivalent rank in Navy/Air Force) after a total service of eleven years, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria. For further details, you are advised to check the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in.

AFMC recruitment 2018: How to apply?

The candidates can apply by log on to the official website from today, April 5.

Application fee: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 through online payment (internet banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card).

Required documents to apply:

The candidates need to upload following documents like Passport Size Photograph, Scanned copy of Matriculation Certificate or birth certificate issued by Municipal Corporation, Aaadhar card among others.

Armed Forces Medical commission

Established in May 1948, the Armed Forces Medical commission(AFMC) is a medical college in Pune, India, in the state of Maharashtra managed by the Indian Armed Forces. The AFMC day is celebrated across the globe to mark the formation of its undergraduate wing on August 4, 1962.

