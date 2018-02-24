AFCAT 2018: Exam tomorrow, important last minute reminders

AFCAT 2018: This is for the first time that the entrance test will be conducted online. AFCAT 2018: This is for the first time that the entrance test will be conducted online.

AFCAT 2018: The AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) is all set to be conducted tomorrow, on February 25, Sunday. The competitive exam gives a golden opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected ones will be granted short service commission (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

This is for the first time that the entrance test will be conducted online. The IAF is the first of the three services to take up IT-enabled online testing for induction in the officers and airmen cadres. The online exam system has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The officers in the IAF come from three routes — National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and AFCAT.

Last minute tips to keep in mind

Things not to forget

— Admit card: Keep your admit card ready, inside your carry bag a night before the exam. This is the most important document which you have to carry without which you would be denied the entry.

— Aadhaar card: Carry your Aadhaar card in support of your admit card.

— Other identity cards: PAN card/passport/driving licence/voter identity card/college identity card or any other valid photo identity proof.

— Photographs: Carry two passport size colour photographs – same as the one uploaded during online application registration.

— Ballpoint pen: Carry a blue or black ball pen for signing on the attendance sheet and rough work.

Banned items

Do not carry any written material, electronic devices, log tables, watches with facilities of calculator, mobile phones, blue tooth, pager or any other digital device.

No new topic

Starting a new topic one night before the exam won’t yield anything. Do not try to touch the topic which you haven’t studied as it would only lead to confusion. It would be better of you revise the ones which you are confident about and focus on your strengths.

Leave on time

It is better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the assigned time rather than getting late and missing the exam. Leave your house on time to avoid last moment rush.

Do not panic

Confidence and positive attitude is the key to perform well in any exam. After entering the exam hall, sit down and take a deep breath by closing your eyes. Have faith in yourself and your preparations.

Beware of negative marking

Do not try the luck method and answer questions you are not confident about. As there is negative marking, answering questions which are unaware of will only spoil your chances of scoring well. Answer only those questions you are 100 per cent confident about.

