AFCAT 2018 admit card to be released today, download at afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 2018 admit card: The officers in the IAF come from three routes — National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and AFCAT. AFCAT 2018 admit card: The officers in the IAF come from three routes — National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and AFCAT.

AFCAT admit card 2018: The admit card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) will be released today by the Indian Air Force. All those who had registered for the exam can download their respective cards at the official website – afcat.cdac.in. An official notification uploaded on the website states, “The admit cards would be available for download with effect from February 7”. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 for grant of short service commission (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

The entrance test has been made online from this year. Last year, an online examination system for the Indian Air Force was launched by the Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre. In a press statement, the Indian Air Force had said, “The project will be implemented with effect from January 2018 for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for Officer’s cadre and Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment (STAR) for airmen cadre.”

The IAF is the first of the three services to take up IT-enabled online testing for induction in the officers and airmen cadres. The online exam system has been developed in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The new system will provide an opportunity to nearly four lakh candidates to sit for the airmen selection test and nearly two lakh candidates for the officer’s selection twice a year.

The officers in the IAF come from three routes — National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) and AFCAT.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd