CVPP recruitment through GATE 2020: Apply for 45 jobs, salary up to Rs 1.40 lakh

CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: The Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) invited applications for the post of trainee engineer (civil) through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020. A total of 45 vacancies are on the offer and will be filled in a phased manner.
Currently, a total of 20 posts will be filled across categories. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, cvppindia.com from January 1, 2020. The registration process will close on January 31, 2020.
CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Eligibility
Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age and the upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on December 21, 2019.
Education: Candidates should have cleared GATE and also hold a fill time engineering degree – BE or BTech or BSc in relevant subject with at least 60 per cent marks.
CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website cvppindia.com
Step 2: Click on ‘careers’ in the drop-down menu click on ‘job opportunities’ and then ‘openings’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’ (not activated yet)
Step 5: Click on registration, fill details and verify
Step 6: Log-in using credentials
Step 7: Fill form, upload images
Step 8: Make the payment, submit
CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 as application payment, those belonging to reserved category are exempted from the same.
CVPP Recruitment through GATE 2020: Salary
The candidates will be paid a salary in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,40,000