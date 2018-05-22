CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card 2018 out, download at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Driver constable. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be held to fill up the vacancy of 1669 posts. Earlier, the candidates applied for the recruitment process through the official website till March 23, 2018.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 1669

Designation

Constable: 700

Driver: 969

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed intermediate or class 12 or any other equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: How to download

Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on e-Admit Card for Driver Constable examination

Enter registartion number, roll number

Admit card will be appeared on screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test which will contain 100 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will score less than 30 will be disqualified from further selection. Those who will qualify will then have to appear for a physical efficiency test and then for the motor vehicle driving test.

