CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card 2018 out, download at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the post of Driver constable. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment examination will be held to fill up the vacancy of 1669 posts. Earlier, the candidates applied for the recruitment process through the official website till March 23, 2018.
Vacancy details
Total posts: 1669
Designation
Constable: 700
Driver: 969
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should have passed intermediate or class 12 or any other equivalent examination from a recognised board/institution.
Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years and should be minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: How to download
Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in
Click on e-Admit Card for Driver Constable examination
Enter registartion number, roll number
Admit card will be appeared on screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Pay scale
The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000.
Selection procedure
The selection will be made on the basis of a written test which will contain 100 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will score less than 30 will be disqualified from further selection. Those who will qualify will then have to appear for a physical efficiency test and then for the motor vehicle driving test.
