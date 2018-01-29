CSBC Bihar police constable results 2017 updates

Bihar police results 2017: A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the exam Bihar police results 2017: A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

CSBC Police Constable result: The result of much-awaited Bihar Police Constable exam was expected to release last month by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC). However, the results have been delayed and there are no updates on the official website, neither the officials are replying to the queries of the candidates.

The reason for delay cited by livehindustan.com is the error in filling the OMR sheets correctly by the candidates. Many aspirants have not followed the fixed format which has made difficulty in announcing the results.

A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Once released, the results will be available at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Selection process for Bihar Police constable: A candidate has to score a minimum of 30 marks in the written examination out of 100 marks in order to get selected for further rounds which will include a Physical Endurance Test (PET).

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables for the state. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

