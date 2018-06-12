CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2018 declared, check list at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2017: Through the recruitment, a total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled. Through the recruitment, a total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled.

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2017: The result of Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) today, on June 12. All those who had appeared for the same can check their result status at the official website — .csbc.bih.nic.in. Through the recruitment, a total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled. The written examination was conducted from October 15 to 22, 2017 and the physical efficiency test (PET) was carried out from February 19, 2018 till March 27, 2018. Only those who have scored more than 30 marks are considered for the physical fitness test. The final merit list will then be prepared. Admit cards were issued to 11,29,473 candidates.

The list of candidates recommended for selection contains the roll numbers and the name of the allotted district.The written examination was of Class 12 (Bihar School Examination Board) or equivalent standard. Objective type questions were framed and the exam was of total 100 marks. The duration of the same was two hours. For every correct answer, one mark will be given.

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be uploaded on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer. In October 2017, Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies. Online application process continued till 30 November 2017.

