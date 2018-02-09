CSBC Bihar police constable 2017 admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police admit card 2017: CSBC conducted the police constable exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. (Representational image) Bihar Police admit card 2017: CSBC conducted the police constable exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. (Representational image)

Bihar Police admit card 2017: Central Selection Board Of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the second round of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam 2017 on February 8. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. A total of 14920 male candidates and 8573 female aspirants have been selected for the Physical Evaluation Test (PET).

The next round will be held from February 19, 2018 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, 800002. Selected candidates have to appear for the physical examination. They will be assessed in three types of events which include race, throw ball and high jump. The physical test will be of 100 marks – running – 50 marks, shot put – 25 marks, high jump – 25 marks.

CSBC Bihar police constable exam 2017, here’s how to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Important Notice: Regarding downloading of e-Admit Card for Constable Examination. (Advt. 01/2017) ‘ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and other details in the box provided

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had conducted the first round (written exam) on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 11.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam. A total of 9,900 vacancies will be filled through this exam. The final result is expected to be released by March-April.

