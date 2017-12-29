CSBC Bihar Police Constable results 2017 updates: Post result declaration, check PAT details

CSBC conducted the police constable exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. CSBC conducted the police constable exam on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state.

CSBC constable results 2017: The result of Bihar Police Constable exam have been delayed as the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) was expected to declare the same on December 27. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state and about 11.5 lakh candidates appeared for it to fill a total of 9,900 vacancies. Once the result is out, candidates can check their respective scores at the official website -csbc.bih.nic.in

Those who will clear the written examination will then have to appear for a Physical Ability Test (PAT) which will carry a total of 100 marks.

Following are the details of the PAT:

The test will include running which will be rated on how fast they finish 1.6 km distance. Like if they take less than five minutes, they will be able to score 50 marks.

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in all the three events under physical ability test, viz. run, shot put and high jump.

