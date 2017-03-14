CRPF recruitment 2017: Admit cards released for constable PST, PET, check here

CRPF recruitment 2017: The application process ended on March 1, 2017. CRPF recruitment 2017: The application process ended on March 1, 2017.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Physical test for the recruitment of technical or tradesman constables. There 2908 posts available and the application process for the same ended on March 1, 2017.

The CRPF had invited both male and female candidates to apply for the posts which included driver, fitter, bugler, tailor, Brass Band, Pipe Band, cobbler, carpenter, gardener, painter, cook, water carrier, washer, safai karamchari, barber and hair dressers. The admit cards for the CT(Tech and Trades) PST/PET is available on the official website.

Eligibility:

The candidate must be an Indian citizen and should have passed class 10. Some of the posts require technical knowledge and experience. The candidates should be at least 21 years old and not older than 27. They should be at least 170 cm tall for men and 157 cm tall for women and should also have proper health standards.

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official CRPF website and follow the link to the recruitment page.

– Or, go directly to crpfindia.com.

– Click on the link that reads “ADMIT CARD FOR PST/PET OF CT(TECH & TRADES) – 2017”

– Fill your date of birth with either your name, roll number or application number.

– Click on “Search status”.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

