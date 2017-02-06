CRPF recruitment 2017: Apply for 2908 jobs, check here

CRPF recruitment 2017: The applicants can be male or female but must be Indian citizens. CRPF recruitment 2017: The applicants can be male or female but must be Indian citizens.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications for 2908 constable (technical and tradesmen) posts. The last date to apply for the same is on March 1, 2017. The applicants can be male or female but must be Indian citizens. Candidates with five years of experience in some fields will be preferred. Those interested can log on to the official website to apply.

The available posts include driver, fitter, bugler, tailor, Brass Band, Pipe Band, cobbler, carpenter, gardener, painter, cook, water carrier, washer, safai karamchari, barber, hair dresser,

State-wise posts:

Bihar- 189

Chhattisgarh- 79

Jharkhand- 108

Madhya Pradesh- 121

Odisha- 73

Uttarakhand- 22

Uttar Pradesh- 343

West Bengal- 213

Sikkim- 1

Punjab- 99

Himachal Pradesh- 14

Jammu- 42

Kashmir- 71

Delhi- 48

Haryana- 39

Rajasthan- 145

Chandigarh- 4

Assam- 140

Meghalaya- 50

Arunachal Pradesh- 15

Tripura- 26

Meghalaya- 7

Manipur- 37

Nagaland- 95

Telangana- 100

Andhra Pradesh- 137

Karnataka- 138

Kerala- 106

Tamil Nadu- 200

Puducherry- 2

Goa- 3

Maharashtra- 183

Gujarat- 115

Eligibility:

– The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

– Should have passed class 10.

– Some posts require technical knowledge and experience.

– Should be at least 21 years old and not older than 27.

– Height- 170 cm for men and 157 cm for women

– Should have proper health standards.

Steps to apply:

– Log on to the official CRPF website (crpf.nic.in).

– Click on the “Recruitment” tab.

– Scroll through the list and locate your preferred position.

– Click on “Apply”.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click “Submit”.

– Save the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

