CRPF recruitment 2017: Apply for 2908 jobs, check here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications for 2908 constable (technical and tradesmen) posts. The last date to apply for the same is on March 1, 2017. The applicants can be male or female but must be Indian citizens. Candidates with five years of experience in some fields will be preferred. Those interested can log on to the official website to apply.
The available posts include driver, fitter, bugler, tailor, Brass Band, Pipe Band, cobbler, carpenter, gardener, painter, cook, water carrier, washer, safai karamchari, barber, hair dresser,
State-wise posts:
Bihar- 189
Chhattisgarh- 79
Jharkhand- 108
Madhya Pradesh- 121
Odisha- 73
Uttarakhand- 22
Uttar Pradesh- 343
West Bengal- 213
Sikkim- 1
Punjab- 99
Himachal Pradesh- 14
Jammu- 42
Kashmir- 71
Delhi- 48
Haryana- 39
Rajasthan- 145
Chandigarh- 4
Assam- 140
Meghalaya- 50
Arunachal Pradesh- 15
Tripura- 26
Meghalaya- 7
Manipur- 37
Nagaland- 95
Telangana- 100
Andhra Pradesh- 137
Karnataka- 138
Kerala- 106
Tamil Nadu- 200
Puducherry- 2
Goa- 3
Maharashtra- 183
Gujarat- 115
Eligibility:
– The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
– Should have passed class 10.
– Some posts require technical knowledge and experience.
– Should be at least 21 years old and not older than 27.
– Height- 170 cm for men and 157 cm for women
– Should have proper health standards.
Steps to apply:
– Log on to the official CRPF website (crpf.nic.in).
– Click on the “Recruitment” tab.
– Scroll through the list and locate your preferred position.
– Click on “Apply”.
– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click “Submit”.
– Save the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.
