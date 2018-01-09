CPRI is hiring: Apply for Assistant, Engineer posts, earn upto Rs 1,42,400 per month

CPRI has invited applications for the posts of Engineering Officer, Technician and Assistant. CPRI has invited applications for the posts of Engineering Officer, Technician and Assistant.

CPRI recruitment: The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Engineering Officer, Technician and Assistant. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – cpri.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 18

Designation

Engineering Officer grade I: 9

Engineering Assistant Grade II: 2

Technician Grade I: 2

Assistant Grade II: 3

Assistant Librarian: 2

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Engineering Officer grade I: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech in First class in electrical/electrical and electronics engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent or 6.84/10 CGPA. Candidates applying with qualification of AMIE should have 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84 in Section B alone. They should also posses a valid GATE score for the year 2016/2017.

Engineering Assistant Grade II: Aspirants should be holding a first class 3 year diploma in civil engineering.

Technician Grade I: Aspirants should be holding a 2 year ITI certificate in electrician trade.

Assistant Grade II: Aspirants should be holding a university degree with first class in commerce/business administration/business management with English typing speed of 30 w.p.m on computer.

Assistant Librarian: Aspirants should be holding a university degree. In addition diploma in library science or B Lib Sc is required.

Pay scale

Engineering Officer Grade I: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

Engineering Assistant Grade II: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Technician: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200.

Assistant Grade II: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Assistant Librarian: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of GATE score, OMR based MCQ test/trade test

