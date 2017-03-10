Consultancy firms dominate placements in IIM-Bangalore

This year, over 25 per cent first-time recruiters hired in good numbers This year, over 25 per cent first-time recruiters hired in good numbers

In the final placement season of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, this year a total of 411 students received over 450 offers. Based on the students’ performance during summer internship, about 162 pre-placement offers were givern out of which 133 offers were accepted by the students.

This year too, there were less offers from the eCommerce giants with Amazon leading with 12 offers. Other prominent eCommerce recruiters included Ola Cabs (3), Paytm (3), Myntra and so on.

About 139 offers were made by firms in consulting, business leadership, product management, operations, category management and general management. In the consultancy sector, about 30 per cent candidates of the total 411 were absorbed. Besides Boston Consulting Group led with 20 offers (the most by one company), Accenture Strategy (14), McKinsey & Co (13) have also given offers.

Harsha Bhattad, placement representative, said: “In addition to the continued interest shown by traditional recruiters, we also saw over 25 per cent first-time recruiters who hired in good numbers.”

Conglomerates recruited in large numbers for their leadership tracks and general management positions with the Aditya Birla Group leading with 10 offers, followed by Wipro Global (7), Bharti Airtel (6), Jindal (5), CK Birla Group (4), Mahindra Group (4), Tata Administrative Services (3), Reliance Industries (3) and RPG (2).

IIM-Bangalore is likely to release the highest domestic and international salary next week.

