Complete training by March ’19 or lose jobs, Maharashtra warns teachers

A NOTIFICATION issued by the state education department has issued a warning to primary teachers, who have been working without receiving formal training for teaching jobs, to “get trained or get sacked”. The notice, issued a couple of days ago by Sunil Magar, director of Vidya Pratisthan (formerly Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT), comes after the Lok Sabha had passed a bill, giving 8.5 lakh unqualified teachers, appointed after implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) law, another chance to get recognised degrees. The amendment bill gives them till March 2019, to get degrees or they may be in danger of losing their jobs.

The notification also warned that after March 2019, no untrained teacher will be found in any school. “Teachers of schools from local self-government schools or private schools, who have received permission from a competent authority, will be able to get a D EL Ed degree by enrolling themselves in the distance education degree courses run by the state government.

While those who teach in permanently unaided or self-financed schools will not be able to do the correspondence course through the state government and will have to enrol with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Those wishing to do it through NIOS can enrol at Swayam website from August 16 to September 15,” said Magar. Meanwhile, school managements across the state have also been warned to ensure that all untrained teachers get degrees and that no untrained teacher is hired after the March 2019 deadline.

