Coal India MT exam results 2017 to be declared soon at coalindia.in

Coal India MT exam results 2017: Coal India Limited will announce the results for the recruitment of management trainees (CIL MT) examination 2017 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website and check this page to be updated when the results are available.

CIL MT 2017 exam was conducted on March 26 and, according to a notice by Coal India Limited, the results were scheduled to be released in the first week of June. Read | SSC JE 2016: Paper 2 to be held on July 30, check details here

Management trainee posts available: 1319

Mining engineering- 191

Electrical engineering- 198

Mechanical engineering- 196

Civil engineering- 100

Chemical/mineral (coal preparation) engineering- 4

Electronics and telecommunication- 9

Industrial engineering- 12

Environmental engineering- 25

Systems/IT- 20

Geology- 76

Materials management- 44

Finance and accounting- 257

Personnel and HR- 134

Sales and marketing- 21

Rajbhasha- 7

Community development- 3

Public relations- 3

Legal- 20

Pass marks:

General- 40

OBC- 35

SC/ST- 30

Steps to check CIL MT 2017 exam results:

– Go to the official website of Coal India (coalindia.in).

– Click on the link for the careers page.

– Follow the link to the CIL MT openings page.

– Click on the notification for the results (which will be available once the results are declared).

– Enter your roll number/details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

