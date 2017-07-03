Coal India MT exam results 2017 declared at coalindia.in

CIL had released 1319 vacancy for engineering trainees CIL had released 1319 vacancy for engineering trainees

Coal India Limited has declared the results for the recruitment of management trainees (CIL MT) examination 2017 on coalindia.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on March 26 can now check their result.The passing marks for the general category candidate is 40 marks while for OBC category, it’s 35 and SC/ST candidates have to score 30 marks to confirm their slot. Earlier, CIL has released management trainee posts where thousands of candidates applied.

CIL MT 2017 results, here’s how to check: Step 1: Go to the official website of Coal India (coalindia.in).Step 2: Click on the careers tab on the homepage.Step 3: Follow the link to the CIL MT openings page.Step 4: For each stream, there’s a link flashing and the candidates can open the one they applied for.Step 5: Check your name and download your results if needed.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round in 1:3 ratio, which means, CIL will invite three candidates for one vacant position. The final result will be based on the merit of the computer-based exam and interview.

Total posts: 1319

Mining engineering: 191

Electrical engineering- 198

Mechanical engineering- 196

Civil engineering- 100

Chemical/mineral (coal preparation) engineering- 4

Electronics and telecommunication- 9

Industrial engineering- 12

Environmental engineering- 25

Systems/IT- 20

Geology- 76

Materials management- 44

Finance and accounting- 257

Personnel and HR- 134

Sales and marketing- 21

Rajbhasha- 7

Community development- 3

Public relations- 3

Legal- 20

