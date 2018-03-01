Uttarakhand (PCS-judicial) 2016 results out, auto driver’s daughter tops exam

Poonam Todi with her father and relatives Poonam Todi with her father and relatives

Uttarakhand Provincial Civil Services (PCS-judicial) examination 2016 results are declared on the official website and Poonam Todi, daughter of an auto driver has secured top position. A resident of Dharampur’s Nehru Colony in Dehradun, Poonam has passed her M Com from DAV PG College and completed her LLB from the same college. She has also enrolled for LLM on the Tehri campus. Her mother Lata Todi said, “I wish all mothers get daughters like her.”

As per reports, this was Poonam’s third attempt for the PCS Judicial. In an interview with The Tribune, she said in the last two attempts she cleared the written examination but not the interview. “I’ve worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly. I would like to tell all parents to let their daughters study too,” said she.

Her father Ashok Todi runs an autorickshaw and is proud of his Poonam’s achievement. “My daughter has worked really hard for this. The credit goes to her brothers, her mother and her hard work. I can’t express my feelings in words. I wish all daughters make their parents proud like her,” said he.

