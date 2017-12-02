UPSC NDA/NA merit list 2017 released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA/ NA merit list 2017: The list includes the marks scored by each qualifying candidate in the written test, the SSB marks and the total final score. UPSC NDA/ NA merit list 2017: The list includes the marks scored by each qualifying candidate in the written test, the SSB marks and the total final score.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the merit order list of candidates who have cleared the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) examination (I), 2017. Candidates who have appeared for this examination can check the merit list on the official website of the commission (upsc.gov.in).

The list includes the marks scored by each qualifying candidate in the written test, the SSB marks and the total final score. Among all candidates, Shivansh Joshi has secured the highest scored with a total of 1,026 marks in both the written and SSB rounds out of 1,800. Anirudh Singh and Somay Badol followed close behind with a score of 1,001 and 999.

Steps to download UPSC NDA/ NA merit list 2017:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of the UPSC (upsc.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link under the ‘What’s New’ section that says ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2017’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the result link.

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates roll number. Check your result

