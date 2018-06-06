UPSC NDA, NA II exam 2018: Notification out, registration begins for at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Celebrations by the cadet after the Passing Out Parade (POP) at National Defence Academy (NDA). Express Photo by Arul Horizon. UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Celebrations by the cadet after the Passing Out Parade (POP) at National Defence Academy (NDA). Express Photo by Arul Horizon.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) 2018. The registration has started on June 6, that is, today and will continue until July 7, 2018. The NDA exam will be conducted on September 9, 2018 for admission to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, for the 142nd course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. The last date to apply for registration is July 2, 2018 till 6 pm.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Vacancy details

National Defence Academy: 339 (208 for Army, 39 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) : 44

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status: Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2000 and not later than January 1, 2003, are eligible.

Educational qualifications:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Physical Standards:

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018 as per guidelines are given in Appendix-IV.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Selection procedure

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on September 9, 2018. The date of holding the examination as mentioned above is liable to be changed at the discretion of the Commission.

Fee details

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018: Here’s how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will find the detailed information on the official website to fill up the form.

