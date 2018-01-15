UPSC NDA and NA exam 2018: Official notification released, know how to apply

UPSC NDA NA 2018: Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for the SSB interview. UPSC NDA NA 2018: Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for the SSB interview.

UPSC NDA NA 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2018. All those who are aspiring to join the Indian defence services can check the same at the official website – upsconline.nic.in. Selected ones will gain admission at NDA and INA. The registration will continue till February 5. The exam is being conducted on April 22 for admission to the army, navy and air force wings of the NDA, for the 141th course, and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from January 2, 2019. Those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 360

National Defence Academy

Army: 208

Navy: 60

Air Force: 92

Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme): 55

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Nationality: The aspirant must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Army: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university.

Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and INA: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university with physics and mathematics.

The selection will be based on the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Last year, the NDA NA I was conducted on April 23. The registration process is divided into two parts:

Part I: Filling up of basic information

Part II: Filling up payment details, selection of examination centre, uploading of photograph and signature and declaration.

