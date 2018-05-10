UPSC NDA 2017 final results 2017 declared, Utpal Anand tops

Utpal Anand tops UPSC NDA exams 2017. Express Photo by Arul Horizon (representational image) Utpal Anand tops UPSC NDA exams 2017. Express Photo by Arul Horizon (representational image)

UPSC NDA results 2018: The final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2017 has been declared by the Commission and Utpal Anand has secured top position. The result is available on upsc.gov.in and the websites of Ministry of Defence — joinindianarmy. nic.in, nausena-bharti.nic.in and careerairforce.nic.in.

A merit list of 447 candidates was released on May 9. They have been selected on their results of the written examination held by Union Public Service Commission on September 10, 2017 and the subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 140th Course and Naval Academy for the 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July, 2018.

The exams were conducted on April 22 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, those who will clear the exam will then have to appear for SSB interview. In January, UPSC had released a notification that a total of 415 posts of which 208 positions in Army, 60 in the Indian Navy, 92 in the Air Force and 55 in the Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme) will be filled following the NDA exams.

Selection procedure

The selection is based on the performance in written exams followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Eligibility criteria

Nationality: The aspirant must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, or a Tibetan refugee came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Army: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university.

Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and INA: Aspirants should have passed class 12 (10+2) pattern of school education or equivalent examination conducted by a state education board or university with physics and mathematics.

Age limit: Aspirants should have been born earlier than July 2, 1999 and not later than July 1, 2002.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd