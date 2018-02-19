UPSC IES prelims exam 2018 notification: Results declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES 2018 results are available at upsc.gov.in UPSC IES 2018 results are available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on February 18 released the results of the preliminary exam card of the Indian Engineering Services on its official website — upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who have registered for the same can check their roll numbers in the pdf file provided by the UPSC. The exam was conducted on January 8 for filling approximately 588 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

The candidates declared qualified are required to appear in the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held on July 1, 2018. The marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 will be uploaded on the Commission website — upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2018 is over. That means of the declaration of the final result.

UPSC IES results 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the “What’s new” section on the right hand side, click on the Indian Engineering Services 2018 results link

Step 3: A new page will open. Here, go to “Click here” link

Step 4: A pdf file will open showing names of successful candidates.

Step 5: Check and if needed, take a print out

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

