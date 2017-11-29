UPSC medical officer recruitment 2017: Hall tickets released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC medical officer recruitment 2017: The reporting time for the paper is at 12.30 pm and the exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 17, 2017. UPSC medical officer recruitment 2017: The reporting time for the paper is at 12.30 pm and the exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 17, 2017.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the recruitment exam of medical officers (homeopathy) under the Directorate of Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy. Candidates who are interested in the posts can download their hall tickets from the official website (upsc.gov.in).

There are a total of 12 posts available and candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer based recruitment test. The exam will be held an nine centres across India which will be located in Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi (NCR), Dispur, Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu and Port Blair.

The reporting time for the paper is at 12.30 pm and the exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm in the afternoon session on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Those who clear the CBRT will be called for an interview. The selection will be on a 75:25 basis for the test and the interview.

The exam will be two hours long and will carry 300 marks. There will be objective type questions, each of which will carry equal marks. The paper will be conducted solely in English and there is a negative marking of one third of the marks for every wrong answer.

The syllabus includes all core areas which are included in the bachelor’s degree for homeopathy medicine and surgery programmes at Indian universities.

