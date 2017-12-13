UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018: Download admit card for prelims at upsc.gov.in

UPSC has released the admit card at upsc.gov.in UPSC has released the admit card at upsc.gov.in

UPSC ESE 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) on its official website — upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8 for filling approximately 588 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

UPSC ESE 2018, here’s how to download the admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s new’, click on ‘e-Admit card: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018’

Step 3: Read all the important instructions and click on the admit card link

Step 4: Select any one of the two options – By registration ID/ roll number

Step 5: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth and image code

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will be released later. Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round.

Centre allotment

The UPSC had also stated that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each centre except in Delhi, Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. The centres will be allotted on a “first-apply-first-allot” basis.

