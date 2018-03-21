UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist exam 2018: Notification released

The recruitment examination will commence on June 29. (Representational Image) The recruitment examination will commence on June 29. (Representational Image)

Union Public Service Commission has today released notification inviting eligible candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Examination, 2018. Interested candidates can visit the official website (upsconline.nic.in) and apply by April 16, 2018 till 6 pm. The recruitment examination will commence on June 29. Check out the vacancy details below:

Category I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines).

(i) Geologist, Group A : 24

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 17

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 06

Category II : (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 23

Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: A candidate must be 21 years old and not over 32 years. There is age relaxation of five years for ex-servicemen category candidates and Scheduled caste/Scheduled tribal. For OBC category, it is three years while for deaf-mute, blind and orthopaedically disabled category applicants, it is 10 years.

Education: Candidates should have obtained Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Marine Geology or Oceanography and Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Coastal Area Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geophysical Technology from a recognised university.

For Chemists Group ‘A ‘: Candidates should hold MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry or Chemistry or Applied Chemistry.

For Geophysicists Group ‘A’: Candidates should hold a recognised M Sc (Technology) (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc Physics or M.Sc (Geophysics) degree.

Fee: The candidates (except female/SC/ST/ PH who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200.

Exam pattern

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan:

Part I — Written examination will be held

Part II. – Interview/ personality test

